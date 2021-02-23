Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Temperatures will be mild through the middle of the week, but that doesn’t mean we won’t still be getting some snow.

We will continue to see clippers and minor disturbances roll across the region, keeping skies gray with the threat of snow or even rain showers not too far away.

The next in this series of clipper systems will bring snow showers, and possibly a few rain showers mixed in through this evening and overnight tonight. The snow will only amount to a trace - 2″ for most of us, but some of the northern mountains could see 4-6″ of snow from this round.

Snow showers and flurries may linger Thursday with some colder air arriving, so it will be colder and a bit blustery.

Friday we have hopes of seeing some sunshine, but it will be chilly.

Temperatures will be getting back into the upper 30s and low 40s over the weekend, but another clipper will bring rain and snow showers on Saturday, with mostly dry weather on Sunday.

Monday will bring another clipper with more snow and rain showers to start off the month of March!

