Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Temperature-wise, we will be getting a bit of a spring preview over the next couple of days, but weather-wise, it will still be looking like winter as a couple of clipper systems brings us a couple of rounds of snow showers.

The morning will be quiet - just a lot of clouds. But once we get into the afternoon & evening, the next in a series of clipper systems will start to move through from west to east with a round of snow showers, and there may be some rain mixed in, too. The snow will only amount to a trace - 2″ for most of us, and possibly a bit more at some of the mountain peaks.

Again on Thursday, the morning will be fairly quiet before the next clipper system moves in by mid/late afternoon & evening with more snow & rain showers. A few snow showers could linger into early Thursday before it starts to clear out. That clipper system will be pulling down some cold air from Canada behind it. So, it will turn blustery & colder on Thursday.

Friday will feature lots of sunshine, but it will be on the chilly side.

Temperatures will quickly bounce back over the weekend, getting back into the upper 30s and low 40s, but the “clipper train” with snow/rain showers will continue, with another one on Saturday, a break on Sunday, and yet another clipper on Monday to start the month of March.

Enjoy the milder temperatures, but watch out for slick, slushy roads & sidewalks. -Gary

