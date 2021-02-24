Advertisement

Are Vermonters still visiting the dentist during the pandemic?

Are Vermonters still visiting the dentist during the pandemic?
Are Vermonters still visiting the dentist during the pandemic?(WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:38 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dentists are trying to make sure people don’t skip their pandemic appointments.

According to the Vermont State Dental Society, they are seeing widespread issues statewide.

“I’m hearing from other dentists, and it’s not just Vermont, patients are a little bit nervous. They are pushing things off. I think there is some financial insecurity as well,” said Dr. Loren Peck, the president of the Vermont State Dental Society.

Peck says some people are apprehensive about their regularly scheduled cleanings and he understands that. But he says he wants people to know they are heavily regulated by the health department, the CDC and the American Dental Association.

However, the owner of Green Mountain Dental and Saint Albans Dental says they have a backlog of patients and getting in emergency appointments has been tough.

Dentists with Timberlane Dental Group on North Avenue in Burlington say their clients are generally sticking to their appointments. But they are seeing a slight uptick in cavities.

Tune in to Channel 3 This Morning from 4:30 a.m. until 7 a.m. as our Kevin Gaiss finds out why.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
65-plus registration opens Monday; Fully vaccinated allowed to gather with household
Brattleboro caregiver accused of stealing from elderly patient
Demonstrators protest at a UPS Store that lost its franchise over face masks.
Anti-mask demonstrators protest at Newport UPS Store
Police: 911 call from passenger led to hit-and-run driver
FILE Photo
Jeep and trailer catch fire on I-89

Latest News

suspect
Police investigate Rutland gas station robbery
cityplace
Burlington City Council unanimously approves CityPlace agreement
Burlington City Council unanimously approves CityPlace agreement
Ghislaine Maxwell-File photo
Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges