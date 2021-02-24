Are Vermonters still visiting the dentist during the pandemic?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dentists are trying to make sure people don’t skip their pandemic appointments.

According to the Vermont State Dental Society, they are seeing widespread issues statewide.

“I’m hearing from other dentists, and it’s not just Vermont, patients are a little bit nervous. They are pushing things off. I think there is some financial insecurity as well,” said Dr. Loren Peck, the president of the Vermont State Dental Society.

Peck says some people are apprehensive about their regularly scheduled cleanings and he understands that. But he says he wants people to know they are heavily regulated by the health department, the CDC and the American Dental Association.

However, the owner of Green Mountain Dental and Saint Albans Dental says they have a backlog of patients and getting in emergency appointments has been tough.

Dentists with Timberlane Dental Group on North Avenue in Burlington say their clients are generally sticking to their appointments. But they are seeing a slight uptick in cavities.

Tune in to Channel 3 This Morning from 4:30 a.m. until 7 a.m. as our Kevin Gaiss finds out why.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.