Brattleboro Winter Carnival continues through COVID with some changes

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont tradition is celebrating a milestone this year; it’s the 65th annual Brattleboro Winter Carnival.

Despite COVID restrictions and protocols, the fun is going on for 2021-- just in a different way.

Carol Lolatte, the executive director of Brattleboro Parks and Rec and the president of the Brattleboro Winter Carnival said putting it together was a challenge this year, but they were able to think outside the box and be collaborate with various businesses and organizations to make it all happen.

“We’ve done a lot of things like book reading contests, storytimes, outdoor snowshoeing at the... outing club, having additional hours here at living Memorial Park, snow sports ski Hill. We’ve got the sliding hill here, as well. But we’ve also got things like photo contests and snow sculpture contests and scavenger hunt, where over 15 local businesses downtown have posted our logo in their window for citizens to walk out and about and see if they can find all of the logos in the windows. So, really being creative and relying on people around us to work with us and use their creative juices, as well,” Lolatte said.

Watch the video above to see our Scott Fleishman’s full interview with Lolatte.

Click here for all the details on the Brattleboro Winter Carnival.

People at the carnival are also enjoying the Brattleboro Ski Hill.

Scott also spoke with Zach Rounds of the nonprofit associated with the Brattleboro Ski Hill about what they do.

“We operate the ski hill here at Living Memorial Park. That means we supply volunteers that operates the ski lift and provides staffing. We provide ski patrol. We sell a $5 lift ticket. We make snow. Generally speaking, when we don’t have COVID, we’re doing ski lessons and providing other activities, but because of the coronavirus, we haven’t been able to do those things,” Rounds said.

Watch the video below to see their full conversation.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.