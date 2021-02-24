Burlington City Council unanimously approves CityPlace agreement

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council Tuesday evening unanimously approved the settlement agreement between the city and the developer of CityPlace-- a crucial step forward to begin construction.

Approval of the agreement has been looming nearly this entire month, but after some last-minute changes when it comes to union labor, councilors got on board.

This agreement allows the project to move forward after years of delays. Though, this is a much more scaled-down project than the original, with mostly housing and some retail space.

Now, new commitments have been negotiated to pay prevailing wages to construction workers and use an inclusive hiring process.

If there are no further delays, construction could begin this fall.

Our Katharine Huntley is gathering more details and reaction. She’ll have much more for you tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m.

