Clinton County Fair will go on this year

MORRISONVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Clinton County Fair says the show will go on this year.

The six-day festival of games, rides, lights and food is working closely with the Clinton County Health Department to make sure everything will be safe and sanitary for families to enjoy.

Fair organizers say with case numbers on the decline and vaccine numbers on the rise, a full swing fair looks promising, though the health department is keeping an eye on variants of coronavirus that could change things.

Masks, social distancing and a capacity cap will be required if there are still county and state mandates in effect.

“We’re just looking forward to doing it, we’re all excited about doing it. We have good vibes from the health department and moving forward we just can’t wait to get open and get back to somewhat normal and what’s more normal than a fair in the middle of summer?” said Mike Perrotte of the Clinton County Fair.

The fair is scheduled for July 27-Aug. 1. Click here for all the details.

