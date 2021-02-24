Advertisement

COVID cases remain on the rise in Burlington, Winooski

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID cases remain on the rise in Burlington and Winooski while fewer residents are being tested for the virus.

The seven-day average for positive cases in the two cities remains higher than the rest of Chittenden County.

But the number of residents being tested for the virus continues to decline.

After 27,000 tests between December and January in the county, there have only been 9,000 tests so far in the month of February, and plenty of appointments are available.

The U.K. variant has now been identified in two out of the three Burlington water treatment plants but according to Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, there’s still no confirmed evidence the variant is in the community.

“We continue to send samples to the Mass. public health lab to see if we can find the variant strain, specifically in places with higher prevalence and certain criteria and the UVM campus is one of those places. Unfortunately, because of those weather events, the specimen deliveries didn’t occur as they should have this week, so those results are still pending. So far, we’re still in the investigative stage of looking for the variants,” Levine said.

Much of the positive case increase in Burlington corresponds to the return of UVM students and their test results, but there’s no clear evidence for the rise in positive cases in Winooski.

