Downeaster could see more trips to Boston by summer

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A movement is afoot to move the train station in Maine’s largest city and add more trips to Boston. Maine Public reports state officials said Monday it would be ideal to place a new station along St. John Street in Portland.

Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority officials also said the authority has started considering expanding Downeaster train service to Boston by late May.

Officials say a decision will need to be made by April if another trip to Boston is able to begin around Memorial Day.

