Advertisement

Downeaster could see more trips to Boston by summer

File photo
File photo(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A movement is afoot to move the train station in Maine’s largest city and add more trips to Boston. Maine Public reports state officials said Monday it would be ideal to place a new station along St. John Street in Portland.

Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority officials also said the authority has started considering expanding Downeaster train service to Boston by late May.

Officials say a decision will need to be made by April if another trip to Boston is able to begin around Memorial Day.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
65-plus registration opens Monday; Fully vaccinated allowed to gather with household
Brattleboro caregiver accused of stealing from elderly patient
Demonstrators protest at a UPS Store that lost its franchise over face masks.
Anti-mask demonstrators protest at Newport UPS Store
Police: 911 call from passenger led to hit-and-run driver
FILE Photo
Jeep and trailer catch fire on I-89

Latest News

Are Vermonters still visiting the dentist during the pandemic?
Are Vermonters still visiting the dentist during the pandemic?
Dentists are trying to make sure people don’t skip their pandemic appointments.
Are Vermonters still visiting the dentist during the pandemic?
FIle photo
Middlebury College begins spring semester
Construction prompts I-89 rolling roadblocks in South Royalton area