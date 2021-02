SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Heads up drivers, there will be rolling roadblock on I-89 in the South Royalton and Bethel area.

That’s between exits 2 and 4 and starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews will be installing a new fiber optic cable going across the interstate.

Delays are expected to last longer than 10 minutes.

