Former aide says Cuomo kissed her, suggested strip poker

Gov. Andrew Cuomo-File photo
Gov. Andrew Cuomo-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A former member of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration who previously accused him of sexual harassment offered new details about her claims against him.

Lindsey Boylan said in an article posted Wednesday on Medium that he once kissed her on the lips without consent after a private meeting.

During her more than three years working as an economic adviser in the administration, she said Cuomo “would go out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs,” compared her to one of his rumored ex-girlfriends and once joked they should play strip poker.

Cuomo has previously said her allegations are “just not true.”

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday with his office.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

