Health care officials partner to vaccinate Granite Staters

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX) - About 6% of New Hampshire’s total population has now received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The majority of those shots are being administered at state-run sites. But hundreds of Grafton County residents lined up at a senior center in North Haverhill for their shot at a community-run clinic.

“One down, one more to go,” said Bath resident Steph Whitney.

Whitney is looking forward to things returning to normal. But as gets his first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, he realizes there is still a long way to go before that happens.

“If I go somewhere, I make sure I’m not going to have a crowd of people around me and I wear the mask all the time,” Whitney said.

The clinic was put on in partnership with the nearby Cottage Hospital and the Woodsville Ambulance Service. The North County Health Consortium helped administer the shots.

“We have done some for first responders and we have done one private clinic for a school. It’s a closed group of people that live together in a residential school and they are on the list,” said Richard Guy with the Woodsville Ambulance Service.

Most of the Granite State’s mass-vaccination sites are run by the New Hampshire National Guard. But close-pod sites like this one, meaning one-time events, are intended to target vulnerable people in their own community.

“They would reach out to someone here at the senior center and they would walk them through it and that is particularly helpful for folks that don’t have access to email or that don’t have a cellphone and really need to be helped through the process,” said Holly McCormack, the chief nursing officer at Cottage Hospital.

The vaccine administered on this day was only available to Grafton County residents 65 and older. Joan Osgood was one of them.

“It gives me more peace of mind,” Osgood said.

The Piermont woman is one of roughly 450 people who received a shot there. She is grateful to the team that made it possible.

“There is a lot of work here and I am glad it was a nice day,” she said.

These same people will be back in four weeks to receive their second dose.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.