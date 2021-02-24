Advertisement

H.S. scores for Tuesday, February 23rd

Highlights from wins by Essex girls hockey, Hartford girls basketball and Danville, Mt. Mansfield and South Burlington boys basketball.
By Mike McCune
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

H.S SCORES FOR TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23rd

GIRLS HOCKEY

Essex 3, BFA-St. Albans 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

CVU 49, Essex 33

Enosburg 54, Lake Region 42

Danville 61, Northfield 49

Harwood 63, Stowe 53

Hazen 67, Randolph 48

Milton 71, Winooski 42

Missisquoi 54, Peoples 34

Montpelier 85, Thetford 30

Mount Abraham 58, Middlebury 44

Mount Mansfield 50, Spaulding 40

North Country 54, Lyndon 38

South Burlington 69, Colchester 43

St. Johnsbury 40, Burlington 26

Twinfield 63, Oxbow 42

U-32 65, BFA-St. Albans 38

West Rutland 69, Mill River 33

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Burr & Burton 66, Otter Valley 42

Fair Haven 57, Mount St. Joseph 19

Hartford 75, Woodstock 45

Mid Vermont Christian 73, Green Mountain 24

Rutland 57, Mount Anthony 28

Twin Valley 40, Leland & Gray 13

West Rutland 69, Mill River 33

Windsor 77, Bellows Falls 22

