H.S. scores for Tuesday, February 23rd
Highlights from wins by Essex girls hockey, Hartford girls basketball and Danville, Mt. Mansfield and South Burlington boys basketball.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Essex 3, BFA-St. Albans 1
BOYS BASKETBALL
CVU 49, Essex 33
Enosburg 54, Lake Region 42
Danville 61, Northfield 49
Harwood 63, Stowe 53
Hazen 67, Randolph 48
Milton 71, Winooski 42
Missisquoi 54, Peoples 34
Montpelier 85, Thetford 30
Mount Abraham 58, Middlebury 44
Mount Mansfield 50, Spaulding 40
North Country 54, Lyndon 38
South Burlington 69, Colchester 43
St. Johnsbury 40, Burlington 26
Twinfield 63, Oxbow 42
U-32 65, BFA-St. Albans 38
West Rutland 69, Mill River 33
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Burr & Burton 66, Otter Valley 42
Fair Haven 57, Mount St. Joseph 19
Hartford 75, Woodstock 45
Mid Vermont Christian 73, Green Mountain 24
Rutland 57, Mount Anthony 28
Twin Valley 40, Leland & Gray 13
West Rutland 69, Mill River 33
Windsor 77, Bellows Falls 22
