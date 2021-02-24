Advertisement

Making sure your vote is counted this Town Meeting Day

File photo
File photo (WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Town Meeting Day is Tuesday and it will look different this year depending on where you live.

Some communities are postponing Town Meeting Day, which is traditionally the first Tuesday of March. But most are honoring the date.

Many Vermonters received ballots in the mail. Some municipalities even opted to send out ballots without requiring you to request one.

But if you have a ballot at home and didn’t get it in the mail yet, you should probably hand-deliver it. You can take it to your polling place on Tuesday. In some communities, there are even ballot drop boxes.

Whatever you do, be sure to check with your town or city this week to find out what you need to do so your vote is counted.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
65-plus registration opens Monday; Fully vaccinated allowed to gather with household
Brattleboro caregiver accused of stealing from elderly patient
Demonstrators protest at a UPS Store that lost its franchise over face masks.
Anti-mask demonstrators protest at Newport UPS Store
Police: 911 call from passenger led to hit-and-run driver
FILE Photo
Jeep and trailer catch fire on I-89

Latest News

Plattsburgh-File photo
Plattsburgh mayor asks community to share ideas for change
The spring-like temperatures had people out and about on Burlington's Church Street Marketplace...
Vermonters enjoy Wednesday’s spring-like weather
COVID cases remain on the rise in Burlington, Winooski
State and federal minimum wages are not keeping up with the cost of living-- that's according...
Does Vermont need to raise the minimum wage?