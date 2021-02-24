Making sure your vote is counted this Town Meeting Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Town Meeting Day is Tuesday and it will look different this year depending on where you live.

Some communities are postponing Town Meeting Day, which is traditionally the first Tuesday of March. But most are honoring the date.

Many Vermonters received ballots in the mail. Some municipalities even opted to send out ballots without requiring you to request one.

But if you have a ballot at home and didn’t get it in the mail yet, you should probably hand-deliver it. You can take it to your polling place on Tuesday. In some communities, there are even ballot drop boxes.

Whatever you do, be sure to check with your town or city this week to find out what you need to do so your vote is counted.

