Middlebury College begins spring semester

Middlebury College
Middlebury College(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday is the kick-off to the spring semester for Middlebury College students and this time around, they’ll be adding a COVID test to their schedule.

School leaders say because of the high prevalence of COVID-19 nationally, they’ve added Thursday as an additional testing day.

Right now students are in a “room quarantine,” which means they stay in their room at all times.

Once they get a negative test from the first day they were tested, they are allowed to move to a “campus quarantine.” That means they can move around campus, but must stay on campus.

No group gatherings are allowed and students must wear masks and physically distance from others.

