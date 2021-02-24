Middlesex church on fire

MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of firefighters from multiple departments are at the scene of a church fire in Central Vermont.

The Middlesex United Methodist Church is burning.

The church is in Middlesex on Church Street right next to the town hall.

The blaze was fully involved at noontime with smoke visible from all around.

Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of a church fire in Middlesex. (WCAX)

