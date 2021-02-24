Advertisement

Middlesex church on fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of firefighters from multiple departments are at the scene of a church fire in Central Vermont.

The Middlesex United Methodist Church is burning.

The church is in Middlesex on Church Street right next to the town hall.

The blaze was fully involved at noontime with smoke visible from all around.

WCAX News has a crew at the scene. We will update you when we know more.

