NH couple accused in fentanyl intoxication death of toddler

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) - Two people have been accused of negligent homicide and other charges in the death of a 21-month-old girl last year after an autopsy determined the cause was acute fentanyl intoxication.

Police in Londonderry responded to a truck stop on Nov. 16 for the report of an unresponsive toddler in a car. The toddler was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police said after several months of investigation, they obtained arrest warrants for 32-year-old Mark Geremia, of Northfield, and 29-year-old Shawna Cote, of Tilton. Both faced arraignment Wednesday.

It wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers.

