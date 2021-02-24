Paul Smith’s officials say isolation key to low COVID counts

PAUL SMITHS, N.Y. (WCAX) - A small Adirondack college is still beating the odds, only seeing one COVID case since it opened back up in person last fall. Paul Smith’s College officials say the key to success is strict guidelines, but admit that being in the middle of the woods doesn’t hurt either.

Paul Smith’s College in Franklin County is about 20 minutes from Saranac Lake and has about 600 students. It’s mostly an environmental studies school, so these students are spending a lot of time outside social-distancing.

If a student does test positive, they are moved to isolation immediately and close contact must quarantine -- similar to the rules at most schools. Testing was required before students returned and then again two weeks after being on campus. That’s when they saw the first case.

The school’s president, Jon Strauss, admits their remote location doesn’t hurt. “As we speak, of all the colleges in the country, only 25 percent are doing face-to-face instruction and a lot of them are having difficulties. We have a special advantage because we are right in the middle of the woods and trees don’t get COVID. Most of the campuses that have difficulties, it’s because of interactions with their neighborhoods, and we don’t have a neighborhood,” Strauss said.

He also says the school only allows staff and students on the grounds. The campus is allowing in-person tours of certain parts of the campus for prospective students -- an Adirondack view that’s hard to get in a virtual tour. Many, but not all, of the students also call New York and the Northeast home.

