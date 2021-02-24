Plattsburgh mayor asks community to share ideas for change

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh is looking to make some serious changes and it wants to hear from you!

Mayor Chris Rosenquest, D-Plattsburgh, says the city’s comprehensive master plan has not been updated in decades.

He’s asking for community input when it comes to making changes in the Lake City.

Things like, how can the city better use the beach and other waterfront property? Where do sidewalks or bike paths need to be better?

These plans do need to be attainable by a city, so while no idea is too small, some ideas could be too farfetched.

The mayor says community input is key to this plan because it will change the city over the next 15 years.

“In city government and any political position, we have grand ideas for a lot of stuff, right? But it doesn’t make much difference unless we get the ideas from our community. How should our actions and goals as a municipality be shaped by the community? That’s really what this is about. The planning piece is one thing but what does the future of our community look like? That is where the community feedback comes in,” Rosenquest said.

The talks start next week. The conversations will be held by wards all virtually.

The talks start next week. The conversations will be held by wards all virtually.

