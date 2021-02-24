Advertisement

Refunds for pandemic scofflaws given initial OK from NH House

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Meeting indoors for the first time since September, the Republican-led New Hampshire House gave preliminary approval Wednesday to a bill that would reverse and refund the fines paid by businesses that have violated emergency orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 400-member House, which held its last session in a parking lot, met at a Bedford sports complex to take up more than 100 bills.

Among them was a bill to refund money to businesses that were fined for violating the governor’s orders on mask use and other restrictions.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu criticized the move, saying it rewards those who thwarted public health.

