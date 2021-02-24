Refunds for pandemic scofflaws given initial OK from NH House

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Meeting indoors for the first time since September, the Republican-led New Hampshire House gave preliminary approval Wednesday to a bill that would reverse and refund the fines paid by businesses that have violated emergency orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 400-member House, which held its last session in a parking lot, met at a Bedford sports complex to take up more than 100 bills.

Among them was a bill to refund money to businesses that were fined for violating the governor’s orders on mask use and other restrictions.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu criticized the move, saying it rewards those who thwarted public health.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)