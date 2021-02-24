Rutland Holiday Inn takes over as local vaccination site

RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - After weeks of vaccinations at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, the hospital is closing its on-site clinic in favor of a new location that allows them to vaccinate even more people.

The Rutland Regional Medical Center Wednesday began vaccinating people at their new location, the Holiday Inn in Rutland Town.

“We are here at the Holiday Inn because we outgrew our space at the hospital,” said the hospital’s Leah Denton. She says all departments at the hospital worked together to move the clinic across town to the hotel. “We have social distancing, as you see, it’s very well spread out.”

Before, they could vaccinate between 210 and 220 people a day at the hospital, but in the hotel conference room the state is paying for, they can give doses to about 330 people, 12-hours a day, six days a week.

As the government allocates more doses, Denton says that number could increase. “I’d like to be able to see us go to 2,500, to 3,000 a week and I think as the governor opens up the age band, we will be able to meet that capacity,” she said.

The hospital’s goal is to vaccinate all of Rutland County and the surrounding region. Denton says the clinic will remain at the Holiday Inn as long as the hospital is receiving the vaccine and there is a need.

“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and it’s a testament to the efficiency of how everything is working here. We get people in, we treat them safely and kindly, and then move them on out with happy smiles,” said the hospital’s Fran Sun.

“I’m thrilled. I can’t wait for like two weeks or whatever it is. And then, I’m going to hit the road,” said Anne Proctor of Rutland, who received her second dose. “I want to see grandkids. I want to jump on the train and go cross country. I’ve always wanted to do it and then this happened. So, I figure I can do it now.”

The hospital reminds people to call or sign up online for an appointment. Walk-ins are not available.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.