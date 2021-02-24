Advertisement

Small plane crashes, flips off New Hampshire runway

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say a small plane crashed off the runway at an airfield in North Hampton, New Hampshire, and the two people on board weren’t hurt.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane landed around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday and flipped over at Hampton Airfield.

The plane was a single-engine Vans RV-6.

The FAA said the Transportation Safety Board has been notified of the crash. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
65-plus registration opens Monday; Fully vaccinated allowed to gather with household
Brattleboro caregiver accused of stealing from elderly patient
Demonstrators protest at a UPS Store that lost its franchise over face masks.
Anti-mask demonstrators protest at Newport UPS Store
Police: 911 call from passenger led to hit-and-run driver
FILE Photo
Jeep and trailer catch fire on I-89

Latest News

Mask
Refunds for pandemic scofflaws given initial OK from NH House
Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of a church fire in Middlesex.
Middlesex church destroyed by fire
churchfire
RAW VIDEO: Middlesex church fire
File photo
South Burlington picks new city manager