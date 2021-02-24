Small plane crashes, flips off New Hampshire runway

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say a small plane crashed off the runway at an airfield in North Hampton, New Hampshire, and the two people on board weren’t hurt.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane landed around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday and flipped over at Hampton Airfield.

The plane was a single-engine Vans RV-6.

The FAA said the Transportation Safety Board has been notified of the crash.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)