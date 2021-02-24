South Burlington picks new city manager

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington has hired a new city manager.

Wednesday, the City Council announced Jessie Baker will fill the role.

She’ll join the city on June 1.

Baker is the current city manager of Winooski and previously served as assistant city manager in Montpelier.

She will take over in South Burlington for Kevin Dorn, who is retiring at the end of June.

Winooski will discuss the hiring process for that city’s next manager at a City Council meeting on March 8.

