Advertisement

Sunoco gas station in Rutland, broken into during early morning hours

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for at least two people accused of robbing a Rutland town gas station.

Vermont State Police responded to a burglary alarm at the Sandri Sunoco around 2:15 AM this morning.

The front door was shattered and things had already been stole from the store when Troopers arrived. Surveillance photos show two people inside the store at the time.

The suspects are still on the run as of Tuesday night.

Police are asking anyone who may know these people to give them a call.

suspect
suspect(Vermont State Police)
suspect
suspect(Vermont State Police)
suspect
suspect(Vermont State Police)

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Woodstock Fire/EMS
Two people severely injured in snowmobile crash
File photo
65-plus registration opens Monday; Fully vaccinated allowed to gather with household
Demonstrators protest at a UPS Store that lost its franchise over face masks.
Anti-mask demonstrators protest at Newport UPS Store
Shane and Wayne Morrill-Burlington Police file photos
Burlington police credit public with help locating car larceny suspects
Brattleboro caregiver accused of stealing from elderly patient

Latest News

cityplace
Burlington City Council unanimously approves CityPlace agreement
Burlington City Council unanimously approves CityPlace agreement
Ghislaine Maxwell-File photo
Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges
mia
How little Mia’s art helps pay her medical bills