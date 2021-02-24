Sunoco gas station in Rutland, broken into during early morning hours

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for at least two people accused of robbing a Rutland town gas station.

Vermont State Police responded to a burglary alarm at the Sandri Sunoco around 2:15 AM this morning.

The front door was shattered and things had already been stole from the store when Troopers arrived. Surveillance photos show two people inside the store at the time.

The suspects are still on the run as of Tuesday night.

Police are asking anyone who may know these people to give them a call.

suspect (Vermont State Police)

suspect (Vermont State Police)

suspect (Vermont State Police)

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.