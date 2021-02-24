Vermont reaches 200 COVID death milestone

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Over 200 Vermonters have now died from the coronavirus according to Vermont health officials.

The state reached the somber milestone as of Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 201. It comes as over 91,000 Vermonters have now received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and the state is seeing a drop in new infections, hospitalizations, and deaths.

The total deaths represent 1.4% of the 14,768 cases recorded since the pandemic began last year. The first two deaths from the virus were reported on March 19, 2020. Deaths accelerated in November, reaching a peak in January.

While the 80-plus age group represents the lowest number of infections (634), it accounts for over half of the deaths (120). Deaths by gender are about evenly split.

As of Wednesday, Vermont health officials reported 78 new coronavirus cases for a total of 14,768. There have been a total of 201 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 1.5%. A total of 327,343 people have been tested, and 11,998 have recovered.

