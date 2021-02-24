Advertisement

Vermont reaches 200 COVID death milestone

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Over 200 Vermonters have now died from the coronavirus according to Vermont health officials.

The state reached the somber milestone as of Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 201. It comes as over 91,000 Vermonters have now received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and the state is seeing a drop in new infections, hospitalizations, and deaths.

The total deaths represent 1.4% of the 14,768 cases recorded since the pandemic began last year. The first two deaths from the virus were reported on March 19, 2020. Deaths accelerated in November, reaching a peak in January.

While the 80-plus age group represents the lowest number of infections (634), it accounts for over half of the deaths (120). Deaths by gender are about evenly split.

As of Wednesday, Vermont health officials reported 78 new coronavirus cases for a total of 14,768. There have been a total of 201 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 1.5%. A total of 327,343 people have been tested, and 11,998 have recovered.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
65-plus registration opens Monday; Fully vaccinated allowed to gather with household
Brattleboro caregiver accused of stealing from elderly patient
Demonstrators protest at a UPS Store that lost its franchise over face masks.
Anti-mask demonstrators protest at Newport UPS Store
Police: 911 call from passenger led to hit-and-run driver
FILE Photo
Jeep and trailer catch fire on I-89

Latest News

Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of a church fire in Middlesex.
Middlesex church on fire
churchfire
RAW VIDEO: Middlesex church fire
File photo
South Burlington picks new city manager
NH couple accused in fentanyl intoxication death of toddler