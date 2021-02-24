Vermonters enjoy Wednesday’s spring-like weather

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The spring-like temperatures on Wednesday had people out and about!

Many people on Church Street in Burlington wore lighter jackets and some even had shorts on!

People we spoke with were soaking up every second of the sneak peek of spring weather.

“It’s wonderful. It’s almost short-sleeve weather for me,” said Sean Riley of Maine.

“Oh my gosh, it’s so nice to be out on Church Street,” said Kathryn Arsovski of Williston.

Some felt as though we have had a more mild winter this year.

But it seems like this may be the infamous fake spring we often see in our region before another round of cold and snow. We will just have to wait and see what Mother Nature has in store for us.

