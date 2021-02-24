Advertisement

Vermonters enjoy Wednesday’s spring-like weather

The spring-like temperatures had people out and about on Burlington's Church Street Marketplace...
The spring-like temperatures had people out and about on Burlington's Church Street Marketplace on Wednesday.(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The spring-like temperatures on Wednesday had people out and about!

Many people on Church Street in Burlington wore lighter jackets and some even had shorts on!

People we spoke with were soaking up every second of the sneak peek of spring weather.

“It’s wonderful. It’s almost short-sleeve weather for me,” said Sean Riley of Maine.

“Oh my gosh, it’s so nice to be out on Church Street,” said Kathryn Arsovski of Williston.

Some felt as though we have had a more mild winter this year.

But it seems like this may be the infamous fake spring we often see in our region before another round of cold and snow. We will just have to wait and see what Mother Nature has in store for us.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
65-plus registration opens Monday; Fully vaccinated allowed to gather with household
Brattleboro caregiver accused of stealing from elderly patient
Demonstrators protest at a UPS Store that lost its franchise over face masks.
Anti-mask demonstrators protest at Newport UPS Store
Police: 911 call from passenger led to hit-and-run driver
FILE Photo
Jeep and trailer catch fire on I-89

Latest News

Plattsburgh-File photo
Plattsburgh mayor asks community to share ideas for change
COVID cases remain on the rise in Burlington, Winooski
State and federal minimum wages are not keeping up with the cost of living-- that's according...
Does Vermont need to raise the minimum wage?
File photo
Making sure your vote is counted this Town Meeting Day