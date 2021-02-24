Advertisement

Vermonters of color seeking office across the state

By Dom Amato
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters of color are looking for your vote on Town Meeting Day.

Our media partners at Seven Days spoke with five different candidates from across Vermont-- all with a different story-- but they’re running for local office to create positive change in their communities.

Alison Novak and Sasha Goldstein each spoke with a few of these candidates. They talked to our Dom Amato about what they learned for the story. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for the story in Seven Days.

