White nationalist from NH gets prison over rape threat, extortion

CONCORD, N.H (AP) - A self-proclaimed white nationalist has been sentenced to nearly three-and-a-half years in federal prison for threatening to rape the wife of a man who was part of a separate racist group he felt was harassing him.

Christopher Cantwell is a New Hampshire resident and radio host who became known after participating in a deadly 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A jury in September found Cantwell guilty of two of the three charges. He was found guilty of extortion and threatening to injure property or reputation, but not guilty of cyberstalking.

Defense attorneys had requested he be sentenced to time served while prosecutors wanted him jailed for a little over four years.

Related Stories:

Jury finds NH white nationalist guilty of rape threat

Jury gets case of NH white supremacist accused of rape threat

New Hampshire white nationalist on trial over rape threats

Additional charges filed against jailed white nationalist from NH

White nationalist from NH pleads not guilty to making threat

White nationalist held on Charlottesville charge given bond

Facebook bans New Hampshire man who attended rally

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)