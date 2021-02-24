Advertisement

White nationalist from NH gets prison over rape threat, extortion

Christopher Cantwell-File photo
Christopher Cantwell-File photo (WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H (AP) - A self-proclaimed white nationalist has been sentenced to nearly three-and-a-half years in federal prison for threatening to rape the wife of a man who was part of a separate racist group he felt was harassing him.

Christopher Cantwell is a New Hampshire resident and radio host who became known after participating in a deadly 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A jury in September found Cantwell guilty of two of the three charges. He was found guilty of extortion and threatening to injure property or reputation, but not guilty of cyberstalking.

Defense attorneys had requested he be sentenced to time served while prosecutors wanted him jailed for a little over four years.

Related Stories:

Jury finds NH white nationalist guilty of rape threat

Jury gets case of NH white supremacist accused of rape threat

New Hampshire white nationalist on trial over rape threats

Additional charges filed against jailed white nationalist from NH

White nationalist from NH pleads not guilty to making threat

White nationalist held on Charlottesville charge given bond

Facebook bans New Hampshire man who attended rally

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
65-plus registration opens Monday; Fully vaccinated allowed to gather with household
Brattleboro caregiver accused of stealing from elderly patient
Demonstrators protest at a UPS Store that lost its franchise over face masks.
Anti-mask demonstrators protest at Newport UPS Store
Police: 911 call from passenger led to hit-and-run driver
FILE Photo
Jeep and trailer catch fire on I-89

Latest News

Plattsburgh-File photo
Plattsburgh mayor asks community to share ideas for change
The spring-like temperatures had people out and about on Burlington's Church Street Marketplace...
Vermonters enjoy Wednesday’s spring-like weather
COVID cases remain on the rise in Burlington, Winooski
State and federal minimum wages are not keeping up with the cost of living-- that's according...
Does Vermont need to raise the minimum wage?
File photo
Making sure your vote is counted this Town Meeting Day