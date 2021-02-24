BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another day, another clipper with some light snow and rain showers.

This round will bring most of us just a trace to 2″ by evening, but mountain snow showers will linger after midnight and they could see 4 to 5″ of snow in the northern, highest peaks by daybreak.

Once the cold front moves through around midnight, cold air will return with blustery WNW winds. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens by Thursday morning, and slowly drop even more as we go through the day. After today’s warm up, it’s going to feel chilly!

Friday we can expect sunshine with high pressure overhead, but it will still be a bit chilly.

Then in time for the weekend, temperatures will bounce back into the 40s again. There will be yet another clipper moving through on Saturday, starting as snow in the morning, but changing to rain as temperatures rise through the midday hours. It is likely to remain all snow in the higher elevations on Saturday.

Sunday will be a dry day, but then our next clipper arrives for late Monday through Tuesday. It looks like it will be cold enough that this one should be falling in the form of all snow.

