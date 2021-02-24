BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We will get a mini spring preview today as temperatures climb into the 40s for most of us. But it won’t last long.

Yet another clipper system (3rd one this week) will move in by late afternoon & into the evening hours with a round of snow & rain showers. There will just be a trace-2″ by the end of the day of new snow. The northern-most mountain peaks could see up to 5″ of new snow by Thursday morning.

After the clipper goes by tonight, cold air will be returning on blustery WNW winds. Wind chills (the “feels like” temperatures) will be in the single digits and teens by Thursday morning, and slowly drop even more as we go through the day. Bundle up!

Friday will feature lots of sunshine with high pressure overhead, but it will remain on the chilly side.

The temperatures will bounce right back into the 40s again for the last weekend of February. But those fast-moving clipper systems will still be affecting our weather, with one coming through on Saturday with more snow & rain showers, and another one on Monday with more of the same. Sunday will be the break in between those 2 systems with sunshine and highs getting into the mid-40s.

Enjoy the warmer temperatures while they’re here! -Gary

