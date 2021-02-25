Advertisement

Anti-abortion bills pass during chaotic NH House session

The Republican-led New Hampshire House passed two anti-abortion bills Wednesday during a chaotic session held at a sports complex where Democrats walked off the field and the speaker struggled to play referee.(WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Republican-led New Hampshire House passed two anti-abortion bills Wednesday during a chaotic session held at a sports complex where Democrats walked off the field and the speaker struggled to play referee.

One of the bills would ban abortion after 24 weeks of gestation unless there is a threat to the mother.

The other, called the “Born Alive Infant Protection Act,” would require that “medically appropriate and reasonable” care be provided to all babies after birth.

The second bill wasn’t scheduled for a vote until Thursday, and when Republicans moved to take it up a day early, most Democrats left the building in protest. 

