Advertisement

Avalanche danger high, 32 deaths confirmed this season

FILE- In this Feb. 26, 2014, file photo, a sign alerts skiers to danger on Corona Bowl, known...
FILE- In this Feb. 26, 2014, file photo, a sign alerts skiers to danger on Corona Bowl, known for its extreme skiing, at Eldora Mountain Resort, near Nederland, Colo. This has been an highly dangerous avalanche season, with 30 confirmed fatalities. It's involved different recreational activities — snowboarding, skiing, snowmobiling, hiking — and includes various ages and experience levels. A warning from avalanche experts for anyone venturing into the backcountry: The threat of slides may only be growing worse.(Brennan Linsley | AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — The avalanche danger in backcountries throughout the West is extremely high due to the kind of snowpack that happens about once a decade.

This avalanche season has already been historically dangerous, with 32 confirmed fatalities, all but one in the West. There were 15 confirmed deaths from slides from Jan. 30 to Feb. 7, the most in a seven-day window since 1910.

The accidents have occurred during recreational activities like snowboarding, skiing, snowmobiling and hiking.

Avalanche experts are warning anyone venturing into the backcountry to be on high alert because the threat of slides may only grow worse.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of a church fire in Middlesex.
Middlesex church destroyed by fire
NH parents accused of causing toddler’s fentanyl death
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
COVID cases remain on the rise in Burlington, Winooski
File photo
65-plus registration opens Monday; Fully vaccinated allowed to gather with household

Latest News

File photo
Vermont lawmakers set to tweak cannabis marketplace law
VTE
Vt. Education Agency surveys teachers on COVID vaccinations
HB
Car hits Hinesburg building
BP
Burlington police continue racial justice discussions
FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American...
AG: Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after charges