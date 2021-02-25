Car hits Hinesburg building

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A car crashed into a building in Hinesburg Thursday afternoon.

It was out by the time our cameras arrived, but you can see where it hit the structure.

Officials say someone was turning into the parking lot at Dee Physical Therapy and crashed into the building.

“We don’t know if he was trying to park in the parking spot or what happened, but jumped up over the curb and went into the building,” Hinesburg Police Chief Al Barber said.

Luckily, no one was in the room that the car went into and snow slowed down the car.

Barber said no one was hurt.

Inspectors are looking at the building to make sure it’s safe.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.