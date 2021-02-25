Community helps bring home cat lost for more than a year

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The start of 2019 was rough for Mary Castine.

“I have a super-rare kidney disease. I lost my right kidney and then my left was really bad,” Castine explained.

In November, only more stress after her favorite feline, Tarzan, made his way outside and into the woods.

“I felt so guilty that it was my cat and he got out on me,” she said.

Castine never gave up hope that she would find Tarzan. She posted regularly on a Facebook page dedicated to finding lost Adirondack pets.

“I had seen her flyers periodically on Facebook sites,” Kysa St. Dennis said.

Fifteen months later, an orange cat was found in very bad shape on the side of the road. St. Dennis offered to take him in.

“We were able to get him into the vet quite quickly,” she said.

“I expect he was within hours of death,” veterinarian Dr. Glenn Palmer said.

Palmer says bringing the cat in was the right thing to do.

St. Dennis posted about the lost cat online and quickly people pointed out its resemblance to Tarzan.

“I had matched up the pictures and I was positive right away with some distinguishing markings that it was him,” St. Dennis said.

Tarzan spent five days in intensive care at Palmer Veterinary Clinic fighting for his life, but his doctors say he’s now on the mend.

“Didn’t appear he was going to have any major long-term, lingering effects that he’s been through minus scrapes and scratches and that sort of thing,” Palmer said.

Just weeks before, Castine was fighting for her health and spent months in North Carolina getting a kidney transplant.

“I had just gotten home two weeks before I got the message the night he was found, so it’s like the best welcome home present,” she said.

She is grateful for the community always believing that Tarzan would come home and for the help she’s received since-- people in the community paid off Tarzan’s medical bills.

“I can’t thank everyone enough,” Castine said.

Palmer says the best way to see more success stories like this one is to have your pets microchipped.

