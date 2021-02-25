Advertisement

Country music star Trisha Yearwood tests positive for COVID-19

Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone...
Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Country music superstar Trisha Yearwood has tested positive for COVID-19 following a positive test by a member of her and husband Garth Brooks’ team, according to a representative for the duo.

A social media post states Yearwood and Brooks are in quarantine.

“The Queen and I have now tested twice,” Brooks confirmed. “Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for.”

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood – currently quarantining at home on the heels of a recent positive Covid test by a...

Posted by Garth Brooks on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The post said the severe winter weather in Tennessee prevented Yearwood and Brooks from being tested until almost a week after their initial exposure.

Brooks says he will be out of the spotlight and not doing things like his weekly Facebook stream for a while while Yearwood recovers.

“Anyone who knows her knows she’s a fighter and she’s been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together,” he said.

Brooks said Yearwood is dealing with symptoms, however, and welcomes any prayers or good thoughts anyone wants to send her way.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
65-plus registration opens Monday; Fully vaccinated allowed to gather with household
Brattleboro caregiver accused of stealing from elderly patient
Demonstrators protest at a UPS Store that lost its franchise over face masks.
Anti-mask demonstrators protest at Newport UPS Store
Police: 911 call from passenger led to hit-and-run driver
FILE Photo
Jeep and trailer catch fire on I-89

Latest News

Hundreds stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, some in tactical gear engaging in bloody...
Chief: Capitol police were unsure about using force Jan. 6
The Republican-led New Hampshire House passed two anti-abortion bills Wednesday during a...
Anti-abortion bills pass during chaotic NH House session
pit
Burlington businesses celebrate progress on CityPlace project
United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy looks on during a House Oversight...
Biden nominates 3 to postal board as delays persist