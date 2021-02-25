Dartmouth College sees increase in COVID cases

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Dartmouth College is making changes after an increase in COVID-19 cases on campus.

There are at least 25 students sick with the virus now and that number could go up.

School leaders say they are looking into what is causing the increased transmission.

They say students who have tested positive are in isolation on campus. People who have been identified as contacts are quarantining as required.

To help cut down on any potential spread, all dining options have been moved to a “grab and go” option and that remains in place until at least Sunday.

Outdoor activities like ice skating and walking are still allowed but with social distancing and mask-wearing.

Click here for the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

