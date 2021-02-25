Advertisement

Ducharme named Canadiens’ interim head coach

Ducharme was a four-year standout at UVM from 1991-1995
By Mike McCune
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Montreal Canadiens fired head coach Claude Julien on Wednesday, and longtime fans of the UVM men’s hockey program will be very familiar with their choice to replace him.

Montreal named Dominique Ducharme as the team’s interim head coach. Ducharme was a four-year starter at UVM in the early to mid-90′s, playing alongside Catamount greats Martin St. Louis, Tim Thomas and Eric Perrin.

He averaged over 13 goals and 23 assists a season during his four years at UVM and he is still tied for ninth all-time in program history in scoring and seventh in assists.

Ducharme had an eight year pro playing career in the ECHL, AHL and Europe before retiring in 2002 and entering coaching. Ducharme, a Quebec-native, was the head coach for Team Canada at the World Junior Championships in 2017 and 2018, winning first a silver, than a gold medal. He was hired as an assistant coach by Montreal in April of 2018.

