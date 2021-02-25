Advertisement

Easing of some Vt. long-term care restrictions begin Friday

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New guidance loosening visitation restrictions and physical contact for residents of Vermont long-term care facilities take effect Friday.

The biggest change involves visitation and physical contact. Although it’s not expected that it will be allowed for every visit, some physical touch is okay as long as hygiene practices are followed and the contact is brief -- like a hug instead of a kiss. Facilities also should consider other risk factors like community COVID activity, recent travel, rapid testing results, or vaccination status when deciding whether to allow physical contact.

The updated guidance also strongly encourages facilities to lift restrictions on communal dining and other group activities.

The Department of Aging and Independent Living says the easing of restrictions is due to the success of the COVD-19 vaccine rollout.

