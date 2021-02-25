Advertisement

Fire at the Ethan Allen Mill, sends a worker to hospital

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A furniture mill in the Northeast Kingdom catches on fire, Wednesday afternoon.

Fire Chief E.J Rowell tells WCAX, that crews responded to the Ethan Allen Mill to reports of fire and smoke coming from the second floor. When crews entered the building they encountered heavy smoke from a 55 gallon drum filled with dust.

Crews say a worker at the plant, was putting dust into the drum and it was ignited by static electricity causing the flames.

The worker was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burns to their head and face.

Chief Rowell says the fire was put out quickly.

