Gospelfest gears up for online retrospective

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gospelfest is celebrating its 32nd year with an online production that incorporates the event’s history through interviews and past performances.

The annual event is an opportunity to educate the community about Black History Month and share the mission of The New Alpha Missionary Baptist Church through music.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Nadia Mitchell, a member of the Burlington Ecumenical Gospel Choir. Scott also spoke to Christopher Von Cockrell, the new pastor of The New Alpha Missionary Baptist Church, and Wanda Heading-Grant, a long-time organizer. Watch the video below.

Virtual Gospel Fest premieres this Sunday at 4 p.m. on Facebook.

