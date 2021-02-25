Long-standing dairy farm switches to goats

HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - A long-standing Vermont dairy farm is switching up production after 140 years.

Joneslan Farm in Hyde Park is making the transition from cows to goats after receiving a grant from the Working Lands Enterprise Initiative.

We’re told the goal is to provide 1-million pounds of goat milk to Vermont Creamery initially, and once fully operational, 3-million pounds of dairy.

The main focus is to preserve commercial dairy farming in a rapidly changing economic climate .

The initiative program manager says the farm is doing more than thinking about finances.

“Reducing their environmental impact is also something that is really important to them with this project. They’ll be able to greatly reduce water usage, reducing their water manure amount by about 90% which reduces risk of runoff when applying manure. And they won’t be planting any corn so all of the corn land will be seeded down to grass and liquid mix which will be used to feed the goats. They also won’t need to rent as much land as they do now which will actually take less fuel and equipment to feed the goats,” said Lynn-Ellen Schimoler, with the Agency of Agriculture.

