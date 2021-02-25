North Country health teams to hold large COVID vaccine clinic

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two North Country health teams are working together to hold a large COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

On Thursday, 400 doses are expected to be given out from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the North Country Community College in Saranac Lake.

The is the effort of the Essex County Health Department and Franklin County Public Health.

They will be vaccinating essential worker groups in Phase 1B and people with underlying conditions.

