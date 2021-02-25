Advertisement

North Country health teams to hold large COVID vaccine clinic

FILE Photo
FILE Photo(WJHG/WECP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two North Country health teams are working together to hold a large COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

On Thursday, 400 doses are expected to be given out from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the North Country Community College in Saranac Lake.

The is the effort of the Essex County Health Department and Franklin County Public Health.

They will be vaccinating essential worker groups in Phase 1B and people with underlying conditions.

Click here for more information on how to register.

