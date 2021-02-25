Advertisement

Rutland firefighters won't be required to get virus vaccine

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - Firefighters in the town of Rutland won’t be required to be vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19, town officials decided.

The town board of health voted earlier this month to not require members of the town fire department to be vaccinated, although if they wish to participate in fire department activities, they must follow safety protocols as outlined by the fire chief.

Selectman John Paul Faignant, who is also the town health officer, tells the Rutland Herald the majority of the department’s members have been vaccinated.

“I know the ones that haven’t, they all have pretty good reasons,” he said.

Members who opt not to get the vaccine must follow extra safety measures, such as temperature checks and signing in when they go to the station, he said.

