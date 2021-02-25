Advertisement

The Burlington Police Department and BIPOC community to discuss racial issues

Burlington Police
Burlington Police
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of Burlington’s BIPOC Community and Police Department host their second, of an on-going series of conversations between the minority members and law enforcement.

The goal is to create a space where the two groups can meet and talk without many of the formalities and trappings of City Council or Police commission meetings.

Burlington’s Director of Police Transformation, Kyle Dodson says, these conversations help everyone see each other as people and talk more openly about reform.

“There’s an opportunity to discuss it in a different vein. There’s a little more trust and good faith in the conversation. And as a result what I observed is people were able to hear more, take it in, not have it be personal. And then think about how can we do better” says Dodson.

They are looking for other members of the community to participate. You can email Kyle Dodson to express interest. His email is kdodson@bpdvt.org.

You can hear Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Kyle Dodson about these meetings, tomorrow afternoon on the Channel 3 News First at Four.

