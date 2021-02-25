Advertisement

Too much damage to determine cause of Middlesex church fire

Investigators say the damage is so severe, they can't tell exactly what sparked the fire at the...
Investigators say the damage is so severe, they can't tell exactly what sparked the fire at the Middlesex United Methodist Church.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - We may never know what sparked the blaze that burned a historic Middlesex church to the ground.

Firefighters couldn’t save the Middlesex United Methodist Church on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses told us they first saw smoke pouring out of the steeple. Flames soon spread to the roof and quickly consumed the structure that was built in 1906.

Investigators now say the damage is so severe, they can’t tell where the fire actually started or what sparked it. They do say it is not considered suspicious.

COVID cases remain on the rise in Burlington, Winooski
File photo
65-plus registration opens Monday; Fully vaccinated allowed to gather with household

