Too much damage to determine cause of Middlesex church fire

MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - We may never know what sparked the blaze that burned a historic Middlesex church to the ground.

Firefighters couldn’t save the Middlesex United Methodist Church on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses told us they first saw smoke pouring out of the steeple. Flames soon spread to the roof and quickly consumed the structure that was built in 1906.

Investigators now say the damage is so severe, they can’t tell where the fire actually started or what sparked it. They do say it is not considered suspicious.

Related Story:

Middlesex church destroyed by fire

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.