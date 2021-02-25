Advertisement

UVM to crack down on students violating COVID rules

Part of UVM's protocol for COVID-19 testing involves students swabbing their own noses for...
Part of UVM's protocol for COVID-19 testing involves students swabbing their own noses for samples to submit.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is imposing more testing and strict sanctions for students on campus as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The school sent a message to families Thursday notifying them that starting Monday they will be moving to twice-weekly testing for students until at least March 13. UVM is also cracking down on students who don’t follow COVID-19 protocols, saying that effective immediately, any student breaking the Green and Gold Promise -- except for a first missed test -- will be reviewed for suspension. That will remain in effect through March or possibly longer.

“With your collaboration, we have set a standard for others to follow,” UVM vice president Gary Derr said. “But, with the spread of more contagious strains of Covid-19, we now find ourselves at a critical moment.”

UVM earlier this week reported 64 new COVID cases this week bringing the total to 144 for the semester.

In a statement Thursday, Mayor Miro Weinberger commended UVM’s actions. “I am grateful to the thousands of UVM and Champlain College students whose exceptional individual efforts and sacrifices are helping protect the Burlington community, and urge everyone to continue that work,” he said.

Related Stories:

COVID cases remain on the rise in Burlington, Winooski

UVM sees increased COVID cases; designates quarantine dorm

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of a church fire in Middlesex.
Middlesex church destroyed by fire
NH parents accused of causing toddler’s fentanyl death
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
COVID cases remain on the rise in Burlington, Winooski
File photo
65-plus registration opens Monday; Fully vaccinated allowed to gather with household

Latest News

clark
Super Senior: Jay Clark
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' push for a minimum wage hike faces political obstacles.
Sen. Bernie Sanders’ push for minimum wage hike faces political obstacles
Gospelfest will carry on with an online retrospective Sunday.
Gospelfest gears up for online retrospective
Gospelfest gears up for online retrospective, part 2
Gospelfest gears up for online retrospective, part 2
File photo
Burlington police continue racial justice discussions