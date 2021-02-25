UVM to crack down on students violating COVID rules

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is imposing more testing and strict sanctions for students on campus as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The school sent a message to families Thursday notifying them that starting Monday they will be moving to twice-weekly testing for students until at least March 13. UVM is also cracking down on students who don’t follow COVID-19 protocols, saying that effective immediately, any student breaking the Green and Gold Promise -- except for a first missed test -- will be reviewed for suspension. That will remain in effect through March or possibly longer.

“With your collaboration, we have set a standard for others to follow,” UVM vice president Gary Derr said. “But, with the spread of more contagious strains of Covid-19, we now find ourselves at a critical moment.”

UVM earlier this week reported 64 new COVID cases this week bringing the total to 144 for the semester.

In a statement Thursday, Mayor Miro Weinberger commended UVM’s actions. “I am grateful to the thousands of UVM and Champlain College students whose exceptional individual efforts and sacrifices are helping protect the Burlington community, and urge everyone to continue that work,” he said.

