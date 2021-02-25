Vermont Lake Monsters to be sold

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New ownership for the Vermont Lake Monsters.

Thursday afternoon, the team announced that when they take the field this summer, they will be owned by an investment group, Nos Amours Baseball Club, and will join the Futures League.

The deal is contingent on some other agreements, including a new lease from the University of Vermont, which owns Centennial Field.

“We are looking forward to continuing to root for the home team, and we thank all of our fans, partners, staff, and supporters for an amazing ride,” Kyle Bostwick, the Lake Monsters vice-president, said in a statement.

The team says a formal announcement will be made when the sale is complete.

The Lake Monsters lost their major league affiliation with the Oakland A’s late last year.

