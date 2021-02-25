Advertisement

Vermont Lake Monsters to be sold

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Mike McCune
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New ownership for the Vermont Lake Monsters.

Thursday afternoon, the team announced that when they take the field this summer, they will be owned by an investment group, Nos Amours Baseball Club, and will join the Futures League.

The deal is contingent on some other agreements, including a new lease from the University of Vermont, which owns Centennial Field.

“We are looking forward to continuing to root for the home team, and we thank all of our fans, partners, staff, and supporters for an amazing ride,” Kyle Bostwick, the Lake Monsters vice-president, said in a statement.

The team says a formal announcement will be made when the sale is complete.

The Lake Monsters lost their major league affiliation with the Oakland A’s late last year.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of a church fire in Middlesex.
Middlesex church destroyed by fire
NH parents accused of causing toddler’s fentanyl death
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
File photo
65-plus registration opens Monday; Fully vaccinated allowed to gather with household
COVID cases remain on the rise in Burlington, Winooski

Latest News

Highlights from wins by Lyndon and Rice boys and CVU/MMU and Woodstock girls.
H.S. scores for Wednesday, February 24th
Ducharme was a four-year standout at UVM from 1991-1995
Ducharme named Canadiens’ interim head coach
Highlights from wins by Essex girls hockey, Hartford girls basketball and Danville, Mt....
H.S. scores for Tuesday, February 23rd
Highlights from wins for CVU, Essex, South Burlington, Vergennes and Williamstown girls and...
H.S. scores for Monday, February 22nd