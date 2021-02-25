Vermont Lawmakers approve bill to remove tax from feminine hygiene products

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A committee of bi-partisan Vermont Lawmakers approved a bill that would remove state tax from feminine hygiene products.

The S.53 bill would make such products exempt from the Vermont sales and use tax.

The state senate finance committee unanimously approved of the bill Wednesday.

It still has a long way to go but if it were to become law, the joint fiscal office estimates the state would miss out on $685,000 dollars of tax revenue next fiscal year.

