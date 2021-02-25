Voters to weigh-in on potential Burlington fossil fuel fee

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington ballot item could eventually allow the city to impose a fee on owners of buildings that use fossil fuels for heat. In the Queen City, 95 percent of all buildings are heated using natural gas according to a report by Burlington Electric.

If the vote passes for Question 3, that does not mean the fee is automatically imposed, it means that the change would first go to the legislature.

If lawmakers approve it, the decision goes back to Burlington voters for another vote on the actual fee. Mayor Miro Weinberger and councilors say this is part of Burlington’s roadmap to become a net-zero energy city by 2030.

Data from Vermont’s Public Service Department shows natural gas is cheaper per unit than electricity for those cold climate heat pumps for example. But prices vary depending on a number of factors like overall energy efficiency or insulation of a given home or unit.

At Burlington Electric, General Manager Darren Springer says this potential tax would focus on new construction. Existing buildings could be incorporated in the future. He anticipates potential incentives as well for homeowners to make the switch to electric.

“What we are looking at is making sure that in Burlington we are taking account of those carbon costs making sure as a utility we have strong incentives to help people move towards renewable heating and cooling and trying to move towards this net-zero future,” says Darren Springer, the general manager of Burlington Electric.

Vermont Gas has a long history of working with Burlington Electric to reduce their carbon footprint and help people weatherize homes to make them more efficient. The company believes this charter change will give Burlington more tools to reach the city’s net-zero goal but are worried about a potential fee.

“if they were adding a broad-based fee on thermal energy imposed by the city, we believe that fees would impact the affordability of home heating, especially for our most vulnerable customers. We know there are better ways to achieve our shared goals and we want to explore them with the city,” says Beth Parent, the communications manager for Vermont Gas Systems.

The non-profit, Opportunity Vermont, was launched this year with a focus in opposition to what they call the burner Ban. The group believes the charter change is too vague -- and could end up with unintended consequences like banning certain types of fuel. There’s also concern that if the legislature allows the charter change -- the idea could be adopted in other Vermont communities.

“Addressing the climate crisis is critical we need to do that and it will have a positive impact if we do that. All that we are asking the voters of Burlington to do is just to be very thoughtful how we do this and don’t jump into things that don’t necessarily have a clear path forward,” says Alex Farrell of Opportunity Vermont.

A ‘yes’ vote on this charter change on the Burlington ballot would send this measure to Vermont lawmakers to approve or deny. IF approved that allows the city to draft a proposal to potentially ban or institute a fee on fossil fuel heating sources on new developments to be voted on by Burlingtonians.

