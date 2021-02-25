Vt. Education Agency surveys teachers on COVID vaccinations

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Agency of Education is surveying teachers to see if they are interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

As Vermont receives more doses, the state is looking at potentially vaccinating other groups instead of just going with the age banding approach.

Secretary of Education Dan French stresses they do not know what the future vaccine rollout plans are. But this survey will give more information needed to make those decisions.

“It’s based on the rationing of a very, very limited supply that has to be done in an ethical and moral way. Also, from a strategic standpoint, we have to put the vaccine where it makes the most difference,” French said.

Again, the state has not decided how it will proceed after those with compromising health conditions are vaccinated.

Teachers were sent the survey directly. They have until Monday to answer it.

