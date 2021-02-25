Vt. labor commissioner discusses 1099 snafu, future fixes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been about a month since the Vermont Department of Labor mistakenly sent the wrong 1099 tax forms to people across the state revealing personal information.

Officials this week promised to have the revised forms in the mail by next week, in addition to other measures to protect claimants’ personal information.

Darren Perron spoke with Vt. Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington for an update on what went wrong and how the department is making sure it doesn’t happen in the future.

More resources from the Vermont Department of Labor

Related Stories:

New tax forms headed to those hit by 1099-G breach

Vermont to pay for identity protection in 1099-G data breach

Vt. data breach damage control to cost upward of $7M

Independent firm to assist on Vermont data breach investigation

Analysis: Vt. Labor Dept. data breach and what individuals can do to avoid identity theft

Vt. officials mobilize to address data breach, lawmakers vow to investigate

Vermont labor commissioner apologizes for tax data bungle

Vermonters receive incorrect 1099-Gs from state

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.